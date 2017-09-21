Equal Justice Center helps residents meet DACA renewal deadline

Today the equal justice center hosted a free DACA renewal clinic to ensure local residents are able to meet the deadline for final renewal.

"There is a sense of urgency like you said," said Community Advocate with the Equal Justice Center Edgar Navarrete-Hernandez. "The deadline is October 5, and we are trying to help people extend their work permit for at least two more years because that gives them the ability to work."

The goal of today's free clinic was to help make the renewal process, which can be overwhelming, as simple as possible for applicants.

"We have this clinic set up to where the applicant comes in and they come with the documents required to apply. " said Navarrete-Hernandez. "We fill out the form for them, and we are also paying for the application fee, which can be a financial barrier for a lot of applicants."

Organizations, such as the San Francisco Mission Asset Fund, are also available to recipients who may need help covering their application fee.

"It is an organization in San Francisco that has $1 million to pay for DACA applicants' application fee," said Staff Attorney with the Equal Justice Center Caitlin Boehne. "The mission asset fund has an online application that you can fill out.

If you are eligible and they still have money left, they will overnight you a check for $495 made payable to USCIS to cover the coast for your application fee, and that website is www.lc4da.org."

The Equal Justice Center will host another free renewal clinic tomorrow in Lubbock.

DACA recipients have until Oct. 5 to meet the deadline for renewal.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.