Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm ready for 10th anniversary

Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm is celebrating it's 10th anniversary this fall season.

The pumpkin farm is a great place to get out and enjoy the day and features all sorts of games and activities to keep the family entertained.

Maxwell's opens for the season on Saturday, Sept. 23, and will run well into October.

Saturday is also NewsChannel 10 Day, where admission is only $10.

There are more than 24 fun games and activities, including a giant tube swing, jumping pads and bounce-houses, big mountain slides, and so much more.

The man behind the amazing fun, Larry Borger, said that it all started as a simple idea that has just blossomed since. He saw another town with a pumpkin farm like his and thought: "Amarillo needs one of those."

"First year [we] started with a five acre pumpkin patch and that was it," said Borger. "Now we have over 80 acres with more than 30 activities and lots of stuff to do."

One neat attraction is the corn box. It is like a ball bit except with corn. There is also Green Acres, a grass patch with all sorts of lawn games like corn hole.

Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm also has attractions like a giant hay maze, farm animals and of course the whole inspiration, pumpkin picking.

They even have a naming contest going on through their Facebook page where you can help pick the name of a cow.

Borger said Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm is also about giving back and helping those in need. That is why on Saturday Sept. 23 they help give back to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"On Saturday, 10 percent of all our pumpkin sales we're gonna send to the Texas Children's hospital in Houston," said Borger. "Just a little something we wanted to try to do to help those guys down there. They've been through it, so we wanted to try and help a little bit if we could."

Saturdays the farm is open from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., and Sundays it is open from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m..

During the week, the farm is open to grade schools for fields trips and tours.

During those field trips, kids get to learn about Spookly the Square Pumpkin; a story about how to stop bullying and not be affected by it.

Borger said Spookly and the field trips are just a few of the many ways the farm helps kids.

"Bullying is such a huge topic in our schools today, Spookly was made fun of, but he ends up saving the day," said Borger.

Borger said part of the money from the field trips also goes toward programs to help kids.

"Part of the fee for field trips goes back to the Snack Pak 4 Kids program for kids at their school," said Borger. "So that's a neat deal, great program."

Other fun activities include Barnyard Ball, where anyone can throw a football, shoot a basketball or toss a baseball at a series of targets.

You can also shoot apples out of a cannon and win a prize.

For more information, visit Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm on their website here.

Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm is the perfect place for the family this fall season!

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.