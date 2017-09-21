Walmart and Sam's Club customers can #HelpKidsLiveBetter

Walmart and Sam's Club's annual Children's Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising campaign starts this week.

From today until Oct. 22, Walmart customers and Sam's Club members can donate to the CMN.

Customers and members can donate to the CMN at the register now until Oct. 1. Customers and members can also donate through other activities such as bake sales and contests.

After 30 years of working with CMN hospitals, Walmart and Sam's Club have raised almost $1 billion to #HelpKidsLiveBetter.

