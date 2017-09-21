Walmart and Sam's Club customers can #HelpKidsLiveBetter - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Walmart and Sam's Club customers can #HelpKidsLiveBetter

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Children's Miracle Network SOURCE: Children's Miracle Network
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Walmart and Sam's Club's annual Children's Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising campaign starts this week.

From today until Oct. 22, Walmart customers and Sam's Club members can donate to the CMN. 

Customers and members can donate to the CMN at the register now until Oct. 1. Customers and members can also donate through other activities such as bake sales and contests.

After 30 years of working with CMN hospitals, Walmart and Sam's Club have raised almost $1 billion to #HelpKidsLiveBetter. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly