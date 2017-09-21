Intersection of 10th Avenue and Buchanan Street closed, traffic detoured

Map of the intersection closure and detours (Source: City of Amarillo)

Starting today, the intersection of 10th Avenue and Buchanan Street will be closed for pavement milling and overlay operations.

While the intersection is closed, eastbound traffic along 10th Avenue will detour to 11th Avenue, and westbound traffic along 10th Avenue will detour to 8th Avenue.

The closure is expected to last around three days.

For more information on this project, call (806) 378-9334.

