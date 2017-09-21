Police investigate traffic accident that sent one person to the hospital

Police are investigating a Wednesday night accident that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 9:30 p.m, police were called to SE 9th Ave. and S Fillmore on a collision in which a motor vehicle struck the rear of a motorcycle.

A 2012 Harley Davidson driven by Marc Montoya, 28, was stopped at a red light for north bound traffic on Fillmore at 9th Ave., and was struck from behind by a 1995 Mazda four door driven by Stephanie Jud Devora-Galindo, 22.

Montoya was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Devora-Galindo was not injured.

Montoya was not wearing a helmet and speed was considered a factor.

