Police investigate traffic accident that sent one person to the hospital

Police are investigating a Wednesday night accident that sent one person to the hospital.
Around 9:30 p.m, police were called to SE 9th Ave. and S Fillmore on a collision in which a motor vehicle struck the rear of a motorcycle.
A 2012 Harley Davidson driven by Marc Montoya, 28, was stopped at a red light for north bound traffic on Fillmore at 9th Ave., and was struck from behind by a 1995 Mazda four door driven by Stephanie Jud Devora-Galindo, 22.
Montoya was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Devora-Galindo was not injured.
Montoya was not wearing a helmet and speed was considered a factor.
Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm is celebrating it's 10th anniversary this fall season.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, Sept. 21 Meteorologist Samantha Thomas It is going to be another hot and breezy day for our last full day of summer. Temps will be in the 50s and 60s this morning under mostly clear skies. Skies remain sunny throughout the day with temps warming into the 90s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-25 mph. We may see a few stray storms to the southeast later this evening otherwise we will be dry today and overnight. Friday will start off mi...
Starting today, the intersection of 10th Avenue and Buchanan Street will be closed for pavement milling and overlay operations.
Dozens of people are in need of emergency car repairs after unknowingly putting the wrong type of gas in their cars at one Amarillo Walmart.
