Thursday's Weather: Sunny skies with temps warming into the 90s

Weather Outlook for Thursday, Sept. 21

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is going to be another hot and breezy day for our last full day of summer.

Temps will be in the 50s and 60s this morning under mostly clear skies.

Skies remain sunny throughout the day with temps warming into the 90s.

Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-25 mph.

We may see a few stray storms to the southeast later this evening otherwise we will be dry today and overnight.

Friday will start off mild and dry with temps in the 50s and 60s under clear skies. Temps will be more seasonal with highs in the 80s.

Showers and storms are possible in the evening. Some storms may be strong to severe.

Heavy rain and cooler temps move in for the weekend into the start of next week. Highs will be in the 70s and 60s by next week.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.