Midnight Rodeo closes due to lack of sales

Cars used to line the streets around Midnight Rodeo on the weekends, but the parking lot will now be empty.
Dozens of people are in need of emergency car repairs after unknowingly putting the wrong type of gas in their cars at one Amarillo Walmart.
Walmart has released a statement after about 50 people were affected when a supplier mixed up fuel in the diesel and unleaded tanks at an Amarillo store.
47 percent of WT's student population are first generation college students but one new program is looking to be an outlet for students who may feel a little overwhelmed.
River Road is once again offering trade studies to students, unveiling three new vocational programs in a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday.
