Walmart releases statement after supplier mixes up fuel in Amarillo store

Walmart has released a statement after about 50 people were affected when a supplier mixed up fuel in the diesel and unleaded tanks at an Amarillo store.

Early yesterday, our supplier mixed up the fuel in our diesel and unleaded tanks at Walmart #7349 in Amarillo, TX. We shut down the pumps as soon as we became aware of the issue, and we immediately worked to purge and clean the lines. We worked quickly to replace the fuel and reopened early this afternoon. Service to our customers is a top priority and we apologize to any customers who were impacted by this. If you were affected, please contact store management so that we can work with our supplier to address your concerns.

The repairs to cars that have been affected by this incident are estimated to cost around $500.

Walmart is currently working with all people who used the mixed up fuel on their claims.

