Walmart releases statement after supplier mixes up fuel in Amarillo store

47 percent of WT's student population are first generation college students but one new program is looking to be an outlet for students who may feel a little overwhelmed.
Walmart has released a statement after about 50 people were affected when a supplier mixed up fuel in the diesel and unleaded tanks at an Amarillo store.
River Road is once again offering trade studies to students, unveiling three new vocational programs in a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday.
Texas' Permian Basin/Panhandle State Senator Kel Seliger has announced that he will seek re-election to the Texas Senate.
A traffic advisory for drivers traveling on Hollywood road near Bell street as new construction could start causing a delay.
