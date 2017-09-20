Accused shooter in Clovis-Carver Public Library shooting waives right to arraignment hearing, enters not guilty plea

Nathaniel Jouett, the Clovis 16-year-old accused of killing two and wounding four more in the Clovis-Carver Public Library mass shooting, has waived his right to an arraignment hearing and entered a not-guilty plea.

On August 28, six civilians were shot at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.

A Curry County Grand Jury indicted Jouett on Sept. 8 on 33 counts related to the shooting.

He was indicted on two counts of first degree murder, seven counts of child abuse, four counts of aggravated battery and 20 counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony.

Court records were released on August 31, and he admitted to planning the shooting, but he said that he didn't think that he would go through with it. The whole reason that he did it was because he was mad that people at school didn't like him, and he was just mad in general.

He said he never planned to pick out the library or anyone inside, and that he didn't like to hurt people.

The court records showed that Jouett obtained the two handguns from his father's safe without him knowing.

This case will move forward through the adult criminal justice system.

