Vocational training programs now offered to area students

River Road is once again offering trade studies to students, unveiling three new vocational programs in a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday.

Welding, cosmetology and nursing programs are open for enrollment to high school students. District officials expect the programs to meet needs for River Road students, as well as the greater Amarillo community.

"All over town there's help wanted signs, obviously the problem is we don't have people to fill that work force," said River Road School Board President Glenn Perky. "We are trying to create an avenue for kids to fill that workforce coming out of high school."

There are 25 spots available in the cosmetology program, up to 25 in welding, and ten in the nurse assistant program.

All three programs offer students the chance to become certified by completing a certain number of hours, which they should be able to complete by senior year.

Perky says he hopes the programs will get students excited about going to school by giving them the chance to teach them topics they are passionate about.

"It gives kids a purpose to come to school, not every kid is involved in band, cheer leading, or choir," he said. "Some kids need a different option, and this fills a role and a purpose to be at school. Because the more kids are plugged into school and school programs, the more they are going to be doing good positive things for their community."

