Traffic stop leads to troopers seizing $830K worth of heroin, 2 arrested

More than six pounds of heroin is now off the streets after a traffic stop in Carson County led to a drug bust.

Around 11:30 Monday morning, a DPS trooper stopped a car traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

Officials say the trooper discovered several plastic-wrapped packages of heroin hidden inside the car.

The heroin was worth about $830,000.

The driver, 26-year-old Martin Torres Calbillo, and the passenger, 68-year-old Lucy Spears, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a dangerous drug.

They were then transported and booked into the Carson County Jail.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from Las Vegas to Oklahoma City.

