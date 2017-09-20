Nicolette Perrone

A New Yorker turned Texan, Nicolette is excited to be a part of the NewsChannel 10 team.

She graduated from St. John's University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Public Relations.

Ever since Nicolette was little, she would use her Polaroid as a broadcasting tool to share the stories of the people within the beachside community she grew up in. Nicolette looks forward to serving every NewsChannel 10 listener with stories that matter to them.

Outside of work, Nicolette loves to travel, head to sporting events and hit the gym with a good book in hand. She's currently searching for the best tacos in all of Texas. If you know a place or would simply like to chat, reach out on social media or send Nicolette an email at nperonne@newschannel10.com.

