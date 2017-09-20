Texas State Senator Kel Seliger seeking re-election

Texas' Permian Basin/Panhandle State Senator Kel Seliger has announced that he will seek re-election to the Texas Senate.
Texas' Permian Basin/Panhandle State Senator Kel Seliger has announced that he will seek re-election to the Texas Senate.
A traffic advisory for drivers traveling on Hollywood road near Bell street as new construction could start causing a delay.
A traffic advisory for drivers traveling on Hollywood road near Bell street as new construction could start causing a delay.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Sept. 20
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Sept. 20
The first case of West Nile virus in our area this year has been diagnosed in Hutchinson County.
The first case of West Nile virus in our area this year has been diagnosed in Hutchinson County.
911 calls made to dispatchers display the terror that struck the City of Clovis the day 16-year-old Nathaniel Jouett is accused of killing two and wounding four more in the Clovis-Carver Public Library mass shooting.
911 calls made to dispatchers display the terror that struck the City of Clovis the day 16-year-old Nathaniel Jouett is accused of killing two and wounding four more in the Clovis-Carver Public Library mass shooting.