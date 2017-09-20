Texas State Senator Kel Seliger seeking re-election

Texas' Permian Basin/Panhandle State Senator Kel Seliger has announced that he will seek re-election to the Texas Senate.

Senate District 31 spans 37 counties in the Permian Basin and Panhandle, including the cities of Amarillo, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring.

Seliger was named a Fighter for Free Enterprise four times by the Texas Association of business for promoting a healthy Texas business climate, and he is "A Rated" by the NRA.

Seliger has received multiple awards, including the Texas Municipal League's Legislator of the Year Award, Texas Conservative Coalition's Conservative Champion Award, Texas Wildlife Association's Conservation Hero Award and the Conservative Roundtable of Texas' Effective Conservative Lawmaker Award.

He also serves on the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development.

