Art of Rube Goldberg on display at the Citadelle Art Foundation

The Art of Rube Goldberg is on display at the Citadelle Art Foundation in Canadian.

Goldberg, best known for his series of popular cartoons depicting complicated gadgets that perform simple tasks, was a Pulitzer Prize winner.

It is estimated that he created 50,000 cartoons in his lifetime.

"The Citadelle is excited to bring the imaginative work of Rube Goldberg to the Panhandle. His work is the pinnacle of artistic expression and innovation," said Executive Director Wendie Cook. "It is an amazing opportunity for people of all ages to come and enjoy this inventive work."

The exhibition will be displayed through Nov. 26.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and free for children 18 and younger.

You can find more information on the museum here.

