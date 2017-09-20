S. Bell Street closing at Loop 335, affecting traffic to Randall HS

A traffic advisory for drivers traveling on Hollywood road near Bell street as new construction could start causing a delay.

Starting September 20 traffic traveling along the loop will be diverted at the intersection of Hollywood road and Bell street.

Access to S. Bell street from Hollywood road will not be possible, making traveling to and from Randall High School a challenge for parents.

During construction parents are being advised to seek an alternate route, either accessing Bell street off Sundown lane.

Drivers are also able to access the high school from the intersection of Valleyview Drive, located just east of the closed intersection.

TxDOT is warning parents about the possibility of increased congestion.

In order to create a better traffic flow, Amarillo police officers will be managing the Valleyview Drive intersection during certain points of the day. Those times would be when traffic is increased like before and after school when kids are getting dropped off or picked up.

Engineer for the Amarillo area Randy Hochstein said all the road work is in an effort to expand the loop, making it into a four lane freeway with respective frontage roads.

The new construction project is expected to take roughly six weeks, causing delays in that time period.

Drivers headed to that area should be advised to take an alternate route, or plan accordingly and leave earlier, giving yourself extra time.

TxDOT and the Amarillo Police Department would like to remind all drivers to slow down and always pay attention in construction zones.

Watch for workers on the roadway.

TxDOT also appreciates the patience of citizens as they work to improve road conditions.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.