Wednesday's Weather: High temps will be in the high 80s to low 90s

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Sept. 20

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

The passage of the cold front has brought in some cloud cover to the north but we still remain dry to start off the morning.

Temps range from the 50s to low 70s this morning and highs will be cooler than what we saw on Tuesday.

High temps will be in the 80s with a few locations reaching into the 90s.

Winds will also be calmer with winds out of the north, turning south later today at 5-15 mph.

Thursday will be another hot and breezy day as temps return back into the 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Winds will pick up out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

We stay dry through the middle of the work week. Shower chances return late Friday and continue through the weekend into the start of next week.

Significant rainfall may be possible over the weekend. Fall officially begins on Friday, and we will see cooler temps for our first fall weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.