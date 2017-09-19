Rare form of West Nile virus in Hutchinson County

The first case of West Nile virus in our area this year has been diagnosed in Hutchinson County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is working to learn if the disease was contracted in the county or somewhere outside our area, and county and City of Borger officials are taking extra precautions to make sure no one else becomes infected.

"We do know he is an elderly person who does reside in Hutchinson County," said Jason Whisler, Emergency Management Director for the City of Borger.

That person is going through treatment now for a more severe and rare type of West Nile, called West Nile neurological disease.

"Statistically about 20%of people who are infected with West Nile get symptoms such as West Nile fever," said Whisler. "About 150 of those develop into more neurological issues, which is what has been reported to us. So it's gotten fairly advanced with this one."

Whisler said this is the first case of West Nile in Hutchinson County in recent memory, and one of the few neurological cases in the state.

The city is taking action now to spray more mosquito repellent in areas known to have standing water to get rid of the insects that carry this disease.

"We have stepped up some of that vector control around the public schools here in town and also around the nursing homes [and] assisted living centers where the elderly are because they're more susceptible to West Nile symptoms," said Whisler.

Residents can help by eliminating places where mosquitoes breed, and can do that for free at Borger's upcoming "Trash Bash" starting October 1st through October 7th.

"Trash bash is about a week-long kick off project where we just encourage the community to get rid of the debris and stuff that's cluttered around their houses or in their alleys, especially old tires which are breeding grounds for mosquitoes," said Whisler.

All Hutchinson County residents are encouraged take advantage of this free service and lower the chances of more West Nile cases in the county.

You can find more information on preventing West Nile Virus here.

