911 calls released from Clovis mass shooting

The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed a case of West Nile Virus in Hutchinson County.
911 calls made to dispatchers display the terror that struck the City of Clovis the day 16-year-old Nathaniel Jouett is accused of killing two and wounding four more in the Clovis-Carver Public Library mass shooting.
More than $1,500 in counterfeit bills has been confiscated by Amarillo National Bank in the past month, according to bank officials Tuesday, but not everyone in possession of a fake bill are the ones printing them.
An Amarillo woman turns 100-years-old today, and she had a special birthday wish to meet NewsChannel 10's Walt Howard.
Midnight Rodeo Amarillo, a popular nightclub and dance hall, has closed its doors.
