911 calls released from Clovis mass shooting

911 calls made to dispatchers display the terror that struck the City of Clovis the day 16-year-old Nathaniel Jouett is accused of killing two and wounding four more in the Clovis-Carver Public Library mass shooting.

Operator: "Is the person in the library?

Caller: "Yes they are."

Operator: "What are they wearing?"

Caller: "I think a black shirt and black hat."

Operator: "Has anybody been hit?"

Caller: "Yeah, we have at least two people."

Operator: "Two people have been hit?"

Caller: "Yeah."

Hiding inside her office, Margaret Hinchee, the library director, contacted law enforcement after hearing gunshots

Hinchee: "Yes there is a shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library."

Operator: "Can you give me any information? Can you tell me who it is?"

Hinchee: "No I can't."

Operator: "OK where are you at?"

Hinchee: "I'm in the library, in my office. I'm library director."

As officers responded to the scene, one person who managed to escape the shooting described the type of weapons the shooter used.

Caller: "There was a 9mm and .45 handgun."

Operator: "He had a handgun? OK, do you know if anybody's been hit?"

Caller: "Yeah, I'm pretty sure at least one person went down that I saw. We made it out of the library in time."

Jouett is accused of taking the lives of two people and wounding four others.

Caller: "I'm at the library, I'm with one of my co workers that was shot. I just want to let you know where we're at. I see all of the police officers clearing the building."

Operator: "Yes ma'am we have officers on scene, where was she shot at?"

Caller: "She was shot in her upper left shoulder."

Operator: "Upper left shoulder. OK, is she bleeding?"

Caller: "Yes, shes bleeding."

Operator: "Keep pressure on that wound, OK."

Those trapped inside were not the only ones reaching out to authorities. Concerned friends and family made calls to let authorities know their loved ones were trapped inside.

Caller: "I have a friend that's in there right now."

Operator: "She's inside the library?"

Caller: "Yes she's inside the library."

Operator: "There's people inside the library. OK ma'am we have officers on scene."

All victims injured during the incident have been released from the hospital and the Clovis-Carver Public Library has reopened with adjusted hours.

If you want to listen to the released 911 calls, you can do so here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.