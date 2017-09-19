Amarillo woman turns 100 years old, Walt Howard celebrates her birthday

An Amarillo woman turns 100-years-old today, and she had a special birthday wish to meet NewsChannel 10's Walt Howard.

Today Walt went to Theresa Wilson's birthday party, where he learned all about her.

Theresa says she is living a great life, having been spoiled by her parents, her husband, her children and the staff at Bivins.

Walt also found the lifelong resident of the Panhandle to have a great sense of humor. He says she really got a kick out of the festive socks he wore to celebrate the occasion.

Happy 100th birthday Theresa!

We here at NewsChannel 10 wish you many more years of being spoiled.

