Midnight Rodeo Amarillo closes its doors

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Midnight Rodeo Amarillo, a popular nightclub and dance hall, has closed its doors.

The nightclub posted on their Facebook page saying, "Life is a party, and parties aren't meant to last. Thanks for the support, Amarillo!"

