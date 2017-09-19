Billy Glenn Ivy opts out of hearing, will remain in jail awaiting sentencing

The man accused of two murder-for-hire plots will remain in jail as he awaits sentencing on federal charges.

Today Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. opted out of a hearing to explain why he should be released from jail.

In May, a judge set Ivy free to wait for sentencing after he pleaded guilty on federal charges to owning illegal silencers for rifles.

Prosecutors say he violated the conditions of that release by paying an undercover officer to kill two men who had been subpoenaed to testify against him.

He also faces charges of attempting to hire people to kill to one other, tampering with a witness and hiring people to burn down a house.

