The City of Amarillo issues $16 million worth of building permits

The City of Amarillo has approved more than $16 million in building permits last week.

Of that $16 million $14 million is to be an entertainment venue built by Cinergy.

The facility, to include upscale movie theaters, bowling lanes, arcades and other attractions, will be near the intersection of Hillside Lane and South Soncy Road beside the Town Square development.

The next largest contributors are additions to the City of Amarillo Emergency Communications Center at a cost of about $1 million. Additions include equipment, antennas and electrical upgrades.

