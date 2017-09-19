The City of Amarillo issues $16 million worth of building permits

More than $1,500 in counterfeit bills has been confiscated by Amarillo National Bank in the past month, according to bank officials Tuesday, but not everyone in possession of a fake bill are the ones printing them.
An Amarillo woman turns 100-years-old today, and she had a special birthday wish to meet NewsChannel 10's Walt Howard.
Midnight Rodeo Amarillo, a popular nightclub and dance hall, has closed its doors.
The City of Amarillo has approved more than $16 million in building permits last week
A local organization partnered with West Texas A&M University today to increase education and awareness for suicide prevention.
