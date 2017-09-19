Local organization partners with WTAMU for suicide prevention

A local organization partnered with West Texas A&M University today to increase education and awareness for suicide prevention.

The Hope and Healing Place joined WTAMU's social work program for the suicide prevention and awareness expo, which was free and open to students and the public.

The purpose of the expo is to help those who may be considering suicide and to try to target a wider audience as suicide rates grow nationally.

Suicide prevention month continues through Sept., and The Hope and Healing Place is one of many organizations you can contact for help.

