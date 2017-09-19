Police seize 113 pounds of marijuana in Oldham County

A routine traffic stop Monday in Oldham County lead to a seizure of $685,000 worth of marijuana.

Around 4:25 p.m., a DPS trooper pulled over Marcus Vargas, 22, on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.

A DPS canine unit was called to the scene and alerted on the vehicle.

The trooper then discovered 113 pounds of vacuum-sealed packages containing marijuana inside luggage in the rear cargo area.

Vargas was charged with felony possession of marijuana, and has been booked into the Oldham County Jail.

Police believe that the drugs were being transported from California to Texas.

