Pierce Street to close for maintenance

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
Source: City of Amarillo Source: City of Amarillo
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Pierce Street in downtown Amarillo will be closed for a week starting on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Crews will close down Pierce Street between 5th and 7th Avenues for profile milling and overlay operations.

Southbound traffic on Pierce Street will detour to Taylor Street. 

