Fake bills not just in possession of scammers, bank says

More than $1,500 in counterfeit bills has been confiscated by Amarillo National Bank in the past month, according to bank officials Tuesday, but not everyone in possession of a fake bill are the ones printing them.

In fact, ANB executive Erik Schrader says many bills come from unknowing customers simply trying to make a deposit.

"The crooks print up the counterfeit bills to try to get money, and if you are not trained you could easily accept it," Schrader said.

According to Schrader, some customers remain unaware the bank won’t reimburse them for counterfeits.

"They come into make a deposit and unfortunately they don't get credit for that,” he said. “There have probably been hundreds of businesses over the last few months due to counterfeits. Counterfeiters are doing more tactics to get the counterfeits out there and make more money off it.”

Schrader says scammers print counterfeit bills or bleach real ones to increase the amount. Scammers then try to pass them off when they think their victims won’t notice.

"They try to go through businesses and mix it with good money," he said. "They will be counting the money and not realizing the counterfeit is mixed in there."

But, Schrader says there are several ways to protect yourself from ending up with counterfeits in your pocket.

"Just pay attention to what you're counting,” Schrader said. “Just look at the bills, feel them, make sure the paper feels solid and not too flimsy…look at the color-changing ink and the watermark.”

The color-changing ink Schrader mentioned is a number on the bottom right of the bill. The ink changes colors from copper to green when the bill is turned.

