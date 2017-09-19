1 case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Hutchinson County

The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed a case of West Nile Virus in Hutchinson County.

Residents are advised to maintain their property, especially with mowing and the removal of items and objects that can collect stagnant water.

Officials say an abundance of late seasonal rain in the area has resulted in an extended growing season for grass and weeds.

To help with the removal of tires and other debris, the City of Borger will host a "Trash Bash" from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7. This program offers all Hutchinson County residents access to dispose up to eight tires at no charge.

Officials say old tires are a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which carry the West Nile and Zika.

Here are some ways you could prevent your exposure to mosquitoes provided by the City of Borger:

Check and repair all screens and screen doors

Minimize outdoor activities between sunset and sunrise when mosquitoes are most active

When outdoors, wear clothing that covers the skin such as long-sleeve shirts and pants

Consider spraying clothing with repellents that contain permethrin, since mosquitoes can bite through clothes

On exposed skin, consider applying a repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

You can find more information on preventing West Nile Virus here.

