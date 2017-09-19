Portales man found guilty of criminal sexual penetration

A Portales man faces up to 53 years in prison after he was found guilty of criminal sexual penetration.

Roy Brown, 29, was found guilty last night on two counts of criminal sexual penetration resulting in great mental anguish, aggravated battery, burglary and resisting arrest.

Officials say the charges stem from a rape of a Portales woman in August of 2016. The woman said she was sleeping on her couch when Brown broke into her home and sexually assaulted her.

Brown will undergo a 60-day evaluation at the Department of Corrections before a sentencing hearing will be scheduled.

Due to prior convictions, Brown faces a minimum of 22 years to a maximum of 53 years in prison.

