DPS seize 1 million dollars worth of meth in weekend traffic stop

DPS seize 1 million dollars worth of meth in weekend traffic sto - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

A DPS Trooper seized nearly 12 pounds of methamphetamine Saturday, Sept. 16, after a vehicle stop in Carson County. 

Around 2:30 p.m., the trooper stopped a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation.

The trooper then discovered several packages of meth wrapped in cardboard and plastic inside the vehicle. 

The drugs are worth more than $1 million dollars.
 
Gilberto Mendoza Corona, 26, and Lucila Cruz, 47, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a dangerous drug.

They were transported and booked into the Carson County jail.
 
The drugs allegedly were being transported from Eureka, California, to Oklahoma City.

