DPS seize 1 million dollars worth of meth in weekend traffic stop

A DPS Trooper seized nearly 12 pounds of methamphetamine Saturday, Sept. 16, after a vehicle stop in Carson County.

Around 2:30 p.m., the trooper stopped a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation.

The trooper then discovered several packages of meth wrapped in cardboard and plastic inside the vehicle.

The drugs are worth more than $1 million dollars.



Gilberto Mendoza Corona, 26, and Lucila Cruz, 47, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a dangerous drug.

They were transported and booked into the Carson County jail.



The drugs allegedly were being transported from Eureka, California, to Oklahoma City.

