Randall County Sheriff's Office to host student academy

The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed a case of West Nile Virus in Hutchinson County.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Sept. 19
The Randall County Sheriff's Office is inviting high school juniors and seniors interested in law enforcement to attend the 14th Randall County Sheriff's Office Student Academy.
High Plains Bio Energy in Guymon has started operation of their new Biogas Upgrading Plant.
A DPS Trooper seized nearly 12 pounds of meth after a vehicle stop in Carson County.
