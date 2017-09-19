Randall County Sheriff's Office to host student academy

The Randall County Sheriff's Office is inviting high school juniors and seniors interested in law enforcement to attend the 14th Randall County Sheriff's Office Student Academy.

The academy starts Oct. 14 and will meet every Thursday for 12 weeks.

Participants are given a behind-the-scenes look at the daily operations of the Randall County Sheriff's Office so they can make an educated decision about pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Students will learn patrol procedures, dispatch, crime scene investigation, criminal investigation, narcotics, tactical team, a jail tour and defensive tactics.

You can find information on how to apply here.

To apply, you must be in good disciplinary standing at school and have a recommendation from an administrator.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.