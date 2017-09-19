Amarillo group hosting fundraiser for local organizations

The Amarillo group 100 Men Who Give a Damn will be hosting a fundraiser this week, and you're invited to join them.

This Thursday, participants will meet at IDK Sports Bar at 7:00 p.m. with a $100 check.

During the fundraiser, The Bridge, Amarillo Area Casa and Heal the City Amarillo will share their story and why they deserve to receive the funds.

The group will then vote, and the winning group will receive the money brought by the participants.

