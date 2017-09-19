Tuesday's Weather: Gusty winds with high temps in the low 90s

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Sept. 19

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is a mild but breezy morning. Temps are in the upper 50s to low 70s, but winds are already breezy, out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Tuesday is looking to be a hot, dry and gusty day. High temps today will be about 10 degrees above normal.

Skies will be mostly sunny with gusty winds, winds out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph throughout the day.

A cold front will move through the area later today, overnight into Wednesday morning, while we will stay dry with the passage of the front, it will bring in gusty winds.

Overnight temps will drop into the 50s and 60s under mostly clear skies. Even with the cold front temps will still be above normal on Wednesday with highs in the 80s and 90s under mostly sunny skies.

We stay dry through the middle of the work week. Shower chances return late Friday and continue through the weekend into the start of next week.

Fall officially begins on Friday, and we will see cooler temps for our first fall weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s.

