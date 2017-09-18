Local agencies working to combat domestic violence

The newly formed Domestic Violence Coalition is sending offenders a message as they work to lower rates in Amarillo:

"Let it be known to any and every offender of domestic violence," said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas. "We're watching you."

Domestic violence rates are four times more per capita in Amarillo than much larger cities like Houston, a problem local agencies say are unacceptable.

"Our percentages, our numbers of victims of domestic violence in Potter, Randall, Amarillo are considerably higher than other communities anywhere near our size," said Randall County District Attorney James Farren, "and even higher than communities larger than we are and that's just unacceptable."

The DVC has already started to implement new initiatives to put a stop to these incidents by keeping a closer eye on offenders..

"Every perpetrator, the first time their guilty of even a class C event that I classified as domestic violence, they are going to hear from law enforcement," said Farren. "Somebody is going to knock on their door, find them on their bicycle or parked in their car, and they're going to let them know we've got our eyes on you."

The coalition was coordinated after Amarillo's Family Support Services was awarded a $60,000 grant from the Texas Council on Family Violence.

"These coalition partners came together to determine how that money could best be spent as a way to reduce the level of domestic violence homicide and hopefully overall domestic violence rates in this area." said Kathy Tortoreo with Amarillo Family Support Services.

"So it was very much a partnership, the funding coming through the Texas Council on Family Violence, but all of the community partners are having a discussion on how that would best work."

Not only is the goal to crack down on offenders, but they also hope to change people's attitudes towards domestic violence.

"I want to see people treat each other with respect. I want to see people have wonderful, fulfilling, fabulous relationships," said Tortoreo, "When you care about somebody, you hope and want that respect back and forth. [We want to] be able to help people build healthy relationships, or recognize when their relationships are not healthy."

The coalition will also create ways for citizens to be able to join in the efforts to decrease domestic homicides in our area.

