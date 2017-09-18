Police warning Childress businesses of potential counterfeit bil - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Police warning Childress businesses of potential counterfeit bills

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
CHILDRESS, TX (KFDA) -

Childress police are warning business owners about counterfeit money officers found.

Police Chief Otis Garcia said officers located several fake $100 bills beside a road.

Officials say that they do not know where the bills have come from, but wanted to warn merchants to be aware of possible counterfeit bills. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly