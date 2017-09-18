1 dead after single vehicle crash in Hansford County - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

1 dead after single vehicle crash in Hansford County

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
HANSFORD COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Hansford County this past weekend. 

Around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, 50-year-old David Arriola, of Guymon, was driving his motorcycle southeast on SH-15, about 11 miles west of Gruver. 

Arriola lost control on his motorcycle as he drove on a curved part of the road. 

The motorcycle left the road, struck a delineator pole and Arriola was ejected. 

Arriola was air-lifted to Amarillo Northwest hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

Officials say he was not wearing a helmet, and road conditions were dry. 

No other vehicles were involved. 

