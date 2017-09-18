1 dead after single vehicle crash in Hansford County

Texans seeking to help the state dwindle the number of untested rape kits can now do so while registering for a driver's license.
The newly formed Domestic Violence Coalition is sending offenders a message as they work to lower rates in Amarillo:
One person has died after a five-vehicle crash on Friday in Potter County.
Childress police are warning business owners about counterfeit money officers found.
Amarillo Fire Department crews conducted a rescue this afternoon after a man was found stuck in a cement mixture.
