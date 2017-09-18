Randall County officials asking for information after Saturday n - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Randall County officials asking for information after Saturday night car thefts

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
RANDALL COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Randall County officials are asking for information after three cars were broken into over the weekend.

Saturday evening, three cars were broken into at the 1100 block of East Loop 335, and multiple items were stolen.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Randall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 468-5790.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly