1 person rescued from cement pit, transported to Lubbock burn unit

Amarillo Fire Department crews conducted a rescue this afternoon after a man was found stuck in cement.

Officials say a Golden Spread Readi-Mix Inc. worker was cleaning out his truck and noticed movement in the cement pit.

The worker called 911 at 1:20 p.m., and crews arrived on the scene at 1:34 p.m.

Officials say a 59-year-old male had been stuck in the cement since Sunday night, and he was dehydrated and incoherent but in stable condition.

The man was transported to a burn unit in Lubbock after he suffered chemical burns from the cement.

