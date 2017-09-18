1 person rescued from cement pit, transported to Lubbock burn un - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

1 person rescued from cement pit, transported to Lubbock burn unit

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo Fire Department crews conducted a rescue this afternoon after a man was found stuck in cement.

Officials say a Golden Spread Readi-Mix Inc. worker was cleaning out his truck and noticed movement in the cement pit. 

The worker called 911 at 1:20 p.m., and crews arrived on the scene at 1:34 p.m. 

Officials say a 59-year-old male had been stuck in the cement since Sunday night, and he was dehydrated and incoherent but in stable condition.

The man was transported to a burn unit in Lubbock after he suffered chemical burns from the cement. 

