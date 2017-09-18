Amarillo woman receives State Star award

An Amarillo woman has been awarded a State Star award for her work at West Texas A&M's Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

Ana Lozoya began contributing to the SBDC in 2008, and she now plays a vital role in expanding the SBDC's outreach to Hispanic business owners across the Texas Panhandle.

"Entrepreneurism is thriving in the Texas Panhandle thanks to the spirit of innovation, partnership and boldness we see in our business owners," said Regional Director of the SBDC Gina Woodward. "Ana exemplifies each of those qualities and it shows in the success of her clients."

Since her promotion to business consultant in 2015, Lozoya has assisted clients with the opening of 62 businesses and the creation of 238 jobs.

"Fun, passionate and talented co-workers make work and nine years fly by," said Lozoya. "They also help make goals easier to surpass. I am beyond honored to be part of the team and for their nomination of this award."

The SBDC works to provide professional business consulting, training and research in all areas of business management and finance.

