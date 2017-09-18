1 person dies from injuries after 5-vehicle crash over the weekend

One person has died after a five-vehicle crash on Friday in Potter County.

Around 9:10 Friday morning, Duward Allen Cator was driving a pickup truck on SH-136 around four miles northeast of Amarillo.

DPS officials say he slowed for a truck attempting to make a left turn on Folsom Road. Officials say he failed to slow for the cars ahead, striking four cars.

Cator was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital with life-threatening injuries by Life-Star, where he died on Saturday evening.

Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.

No other injuries were reported, and DPS officials continue to investigate this crash.

