1 dead, another hospitalized after two-vehicle crash over the weekend

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a two-vehicle crash in Potter County left one person dead.

Around 4:40 Saturday morning, DPS officials say 29-year-old Matthew Kadin was driving around 11 miles northeast of Amarillo.

Officials say he veered off the road and lost control. His car skid across the northbound lanes into the southbound lane colliding with a car driven by 30-year-old jade Arias.

The passenger in Kadin's car, 31-year-old Michael Coleman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kadin was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Arias was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Officials say it is still unknown was caused Kadin to veer off the road, and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.