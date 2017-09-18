WTAMU to host diversity speaker Joshua Fredenburg

West Texas A&M University will host a nationally acclaimed speaker, author and diversity leadership expert at their Distinguished Lecture Series.

Joshua Fredenburg will speak at WTAMU at 7:00 p.m. tomorrow evening in Legacy Hall.

Fredenburg will speak on his most recent book, which discusses allowing leaders to reflect, discuss and learn about the top 40 leadership qualities important for 21st century leaders to possess.

"I am excited for Joshua to speak here on campus because he has a message of leadership, inclusiveness and compassion that our students need right now to let them know they have a voice," said Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Angela Allen. "We want every student, faculty and staff to know that everyone has a voice, and every voice at WTAMU matters."

WTAMU's Distinguished Lecture Series was created in 2007 to enhance student education by inviting people of national prominence to WTAMU to expose students to experts and well-known speakers.

The events at the Distinguished Lecture Series are free and open to the public.

