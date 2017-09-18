Amarillo police investigate early morning motorcycle accident

Amarillo police are investigating an early morning motorcycle accident that sent one man to the hospital.
Monday around 1:00 a.m., officers were called to a motorcycle accident in the 1900 block of E I-40.
Joseph Leonard Lucas Jr, 42, had been eastbound on I-40 on a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Police say Lucas had lost control of the motorcycle and had laid it down on its side.
He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
He was not wearing a helmet and speed was a factor in the crash.
The accident continues to be investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.
