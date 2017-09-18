Police arrest carjacking suspect, seek 2 more suspects

Sunday around 10:15 p.m., police responded to a robbery call in the Walmart parking lot at 4215 S. Georgia.
Three men in dark clothing, with covered faces had approached a 2003 Dodge pickup.
One of the men approached the driver’s side window and pointed a handgun at the driver and threatened to kill him.
The driver surrendered the pickup and the suspect drove away. The other two suspects left in another vehicle.
On a witness tip officers located the suspect, Joseph Noel Cortez, 23, in the area of 36th and S. Polk.
Cortez had a .380 caliber handgun in his waistband.
He was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail for Aggravated Robbery, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.
The incident is still under investigation as police seek the other two suspects.
If you have any information about this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
