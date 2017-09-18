Monday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the 80s and 90s

Weather Outlook for Monday, Sept. 18

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Rain from overnight will come to an end this morning and skies will turn mostly sunny.

Temps will be warm again today in the 80s and 90s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph.

We will stay dry for the first half of the work week with lots of sunshine and temps in the 80s and 90s through Thursday.

Late Thursday we will see the chance for some thunderstorms.

Shower and storms chances continue through the end of the work week into the weekend. Cooler temps move in for the weekend as well.

