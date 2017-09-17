High Plains Food Bank helping food insecure elderly

The High Plains Food Bank is working to better assist the elderly in our community who struggle with food insecurity.

They're now participating in a commodity supplemental food program, where they will provide food to those 60 years and older who need assistance.

The food bank is having an event for potential participants this Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association, located at 1220 S. Polk St.

The event is open to the public, and all seniors who meet eligibility requirements will be enrolled in the program.

