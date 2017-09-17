High Plains Food Bank helping food insecure elderly

The High Plains Food Bank is working to better assist the elderly in our community who struggle with food insecurity.
State Senator Kel Seliger is coming to the Texas Panhandle in order to host a series of town hall meetings.
As area motorist get ready for a new work week, here's a look at some lane closures that may cause you a delay:
Moore County Emergency Management has announced that the fire at an Energy Transfer site has been turned over to Energy Transfer personnel.
Target recalls Room Essentials 4-Drawer Dressers due to tip-over and entrapment hazards.
