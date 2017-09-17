Fire at Energy Transfer now contained

Moore County Emergency Management has announced that the fire at an Energy Transfer site has been turned over to Energy Transfer personnel.

Dumas and Sunray firefighters responded to the blaze Saturday on Texas Beef Road just south of Sunray.

They contained the fire late last night, and stayed overnight to make assessments this morning.

Energy Transfer has now taken over in staffing road barriers along Texas Beef Road.

The section of the road north of Energy Transfer remains closed.

Texas Beef feed-yard can be entered on Texas Beef Road from the south.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area to allow Energy Transfer crews to clean up.

