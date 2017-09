The Dumas and Sunray Fire Departments are working a fire near the city of Sunray.

City officials said they responded to an industrial incident near Energy Transfer on Texas Beef Road, south of Sunray.

City Manager Rob Roach is currently coordinating with Moore City Emergency Management to get the situation under control.

Currently Sunray is not in danger from the fire.

This is a developing story, and we'll update this story as more updates are made available.

