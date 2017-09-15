Cannon Air Force Base deploying airmen to help with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts

Cannon Air Force Base has deployed airmen and aircraft to help Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.

The base deployed three C-130 aircraft and roughly 100 personnel consisting of aircrew, maintenance, medical and security forces.

Cannon officials say there is no set end date to the mission, and they will remain there as long as it takes to make sure the relief effort is successful.

As of Wednesday, Cannon had participated in the safe evacuation of over 300 citizens from the most affected areas.

