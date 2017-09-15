Cannon Air Force Base deploying airmen to help with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts

Cannon Air Force Base has deployed airmen and aircraft to help Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.
Last weekend, Amarillo Excel Energy employees left for Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Irma.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences is opening up a new simulation center for health services in Amarillo.
DPS officials are responding to a five vehicle pile-up on Highway 136 between Webb Road and FM 1912.
Weather Outlook for Friday, Sept. 15
