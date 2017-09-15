Xcel Energy crews making progress with Hurricane Irma repairs

Last weekend, Amarillo Excel Energy employees left for Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Irma.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences is opening up a new simulation center for health services in Amarillo.
DPS officials are responding to a five vehicle pile-up on Highway 136 between Webb Road and FM 1912.
Weather Outlook for Friday, Sept. 15
Knowing what to do no matter the situation is always important to law enforcement and administrators when it comes to student safety.
