152 pounds of marijuana seized in Wheeler County drug bust

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
SOURCE: Wheeler County Sheriff's Office
WHEELER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Officials seized 152 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop in Wheeler County led to a drug bust. 

Wheeler County officials say a traffic stop was conducted at 12:30 a.m. at 166 Eastbound I-40. 

During the traffic stop, a DPS K-9 conducted an open-air search alerting officials to the odor of illegal narcotics.

Officials say they then found 152 pounds of marijuana in the car. 

One person was arrested and booked into the Wheeler County Jail. 

